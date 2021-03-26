The Velvet Pig selected for Zoe Pocock’s Hype the High Street campaign

Isle of Wight vintage shop, The Velvet Pig, has been selected by upcycler, designer and TV presenter, Zoe Pocock, to take part in her ‘Hype the High Street’ campaign this April.

Based on Ryde’s Union Street, The Velvet Pig is a fabulous independent shop run by Zac and Connor, stocking all things vintage, from clothes and shoes, to accessories and homeware.

Hype the High Street

Hype the High Street is a new campaign being run by designer, Zoe Pocock. You might have seen her on TV shows such as like Flipping Profit, Weekend Workshop, or CBeebies Junk Rescue.

Zoe has an amazing online following and came up with the idea of creating six bespoke one-off pieces for selected shops around the country to mark the reopening of retail on 12th April.

The Velvet Pig are one of six retailers, with the others scattered around the country.

Mystery piece will complement quirky colourful aesthetic

Zac and Connor at The Velvet Pig told News OnTheWight,

“We are very excited to work with Zoe at Muck N Brass on the Hype the High Street campaign. This campaign, thought of by Zoe, is a great way to boost the high street after reopening. “Knowing the weird and wonderful items that Muck N Brass create, we know that the mystery piece, that will be for sale in our shop, will really complement our shop’s quirky colourful aesthetic. “We will be posting photos of the Muck N Brass piece on our social media prior to reopening. We look forward to inviting all of our customers back into The Velvet Pig very soon.”

Pocock: I love what Zac and Connor do

Zoe Pocock from Muck N Brass said,

“I am an online retailer who is a big fan of independent, high street shops and an huge admirer of the people who run them. “I wanted to use my online footprint to create some extra footfall when the shops re-open in April. “I love what Zac and Connor do at the Velvet Pig do and have designed and made a one-off Muck N Brass Piece just for them.”

Thompson: The perfect fit for Muck n Brass

Zoe Thompson, Chair of Ryde Business Association, told News OnTheWight,

“This is such a fantastic idea and we are so pleased that The Velvet Pig has been chosen. They are the perfect fit for Muck n Brass, and we really look forward to seeing what piece they get to display. “Businesses working together, both locally and further afield is something we would always encourage. “Coming out of lockdown all our retailers will need the support of the local community to make up for months of closures, so we would encourage people to head into town and rediscover our brilliant Ryde businesses”



Find out more

If you are in need of vintage inspiration, check out The Velvet Pig’s Instagram feed, it’s curated with great style and panache.

You can also find them on Facebook and from 12th April (if Government guidance doesn’t change), you’ll be able to visit them in person at 44 Union Street, Ryde.

See more about Muck n Brass by visiting the Website, where you’ll find links to their social media accounts. Details of the other retailers can be seen here.

Thanks to Zoe Thompson for the heads up.