There were green garlands galore at Ryde Library as part of Ryde Arts

Well done to the organisers and all those who helped make the event a success

Congratulations to Tanya Goodwin and Carol Jaye for yet another successful Green Garlands workshop on Sunday.

Around 200 people attended throughout the day (from zero to 80-years-old), with the first 100 rings run out by lunchtime.

Image: © Jonathan Dodd

Tanya and Carol set to making further rings to accommodate the floods of people who continued to arrive.

Some spectacular green garlands were created thanks to the efforts of those working in Ryde Library and Ryde Arts.

Image: © Jonathan Dodd

Some comments left in the visitors book included:

“We loved it, such a lovely festive thing to do.”

“Thank you so much for today, I really enjoyed making my wreath. Very festive and so much foliage to make them look festive. Everyone was very helpful and encouraging.”

Image: © Jonathan Dodd

“Great idea. Enjoyed the morning with my daughters and grand daughter. Thank you.”

“Loved seeing the community come together with library for such a fun activity. Lovely atmosphere, very helpful staff/volunteers. Please run next year.”

“Thank you. We loved making Christmas wreaths as a family. The staff were really lovely and helpful.”

“It’s been brill – thank you! Now feeling quite festive!”

“Had a lovely time and what a super way to bring the community together. Thank you so much.”

“Great to spend some time with other wreath makers. A great experience and fun.”

Those who have visited the Library recently will also have seen the return of the excellent Literary Christmas Tree. Bravo to Jo and the team for this great creation.

The Literary Christmas Tree at Ryde Library
Tuesday, 10th December, 2019 2:42pm

