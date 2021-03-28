There’s still time to put yourself forward in the Isle of Wight council elections

If you’re thinking of standing as an Isle of Wight councillor there is still time to apply ahead of the upcoming elections.

The official nomination period started on 22nd March with candidates already submitting their application forms.

Some people across the Island have so far stated their intention to stand with new faces and returning councillors vying for your support come the elections in May.

If you are thinking about running and getting involved in Island politics, or still yet to make up your mind, here is what you need to know about becoming a councillor:

What can I stand for?

Elections will be held for councillors to sit on the Isle of Wight Council and for local town, parish and community councils.

There is also the chance to put yourself forward for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Police and Crime Commissioner.

For the Isle of Wight Council, all seats will be up for grabs with new ward boundaries splitting existing constituencies and creating new seats, shrinking the council by one seat to 39.

Which local councils are holding elections?

All 33 town, parish and community councils, from Cowes to Ventnor, Freshwater to Bembridge and every electoral area in between, will have open seats available.

To see which wards are available within the local councils you can find out on the council’s Website.

Who can be a councillor?

As set out in The Local Government Act 1972, anyone who is 18 years old on the day of election, a British or Commonwealth citizen and registered to vote, have lived, worked or owned property in the area for at least 12 months before the election.

Candidates can either stand as part of a political group or as an independent councillor.

For example, the current make up of the Isle of Wight Council sees the Island represented by 23 Conservative, eight Island Independent Group, two Independent Members Group, two Liberal Democrats, two independent, one independent Labour and one Island Independent Network councillors.

To stand as a councillor, and as part of the nomination forms, you will need two people who are on the local government electoral register to propose and second your candidacy.

The number of subscribers required for a candidate standing for the Isle of Wight Council was reduced from ten ahead of the upcoming elections by the government, as a result of the Covid pandemic, to lessen the need for face-to-face contact.

How can you put yourself forward?

To become a councillor, you have to fill in forms of nomination.

For local parish elections, papers can be obtained from the clerks of the town, parish or community council or, from the same place you get the forms should you wish to stand for the Isle of Wight Council, Electoral Services in County Hall, Newport. You can either email [email protected] or phone 01983 823380.

When does the application period close?

The date for all applications to be submitted by is 4pm on Thursday, 8th April, whether you want to stand for the Isle of Wight Council or at town, parish and community council levels.

To submit your nomination papers, they must be delivered by hand to the Isle of Wight Council’s returning officer to 30 High Street, Newport, between 9am and 4pm Monday to Friday, excluding Bank Holidays.

What else should I know about the upcoming elections?

The Island will head to the polls on Thursday, 6th May, and ballot cards are currently being sent out telling you where you can cast your vote and what and who you are voting for in your particular area.

Polling stations will be open from 7am to 10pm.

The deadline to register to vote is 11:59pm on 19th April, and if you have not done so but would like to, you can on the government’s website: gov.uk/register-to-vote or request a form from the council’s Electoral Services.

While all the necessary Covid safety precautions will be put in place at polling stations, like social distancing, hand sanitiser and single-use pencils (although you can even bring your own), if you would prefer to vote by post there is still time to apply.

You can fill in the application online, by 5pm on 20th April, to request a postal vote.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: Mike Erskine under CC BY 2.0

