Thick fog continues to cause travel delays in the Solent

Cross-Solent travel has been affected by the thick fog that is covering the Isle of Wight and Solent today.

Red Funnel’s RedJet catamaran service is now back to timetable after experiencing delays, and their East Cowes to Southampton vehicle ferry is still running 25-30 minute delays in either direction, “due to revised loading procedure”.

Wightlink say, “some customers may experience short delays on our Portsmouth-Fishbourne service due to the thick fog on the Solent”.

IW weather report

The Isle of Wight Met Service forecasted the thick fog with their weather warning and say it will extend into Saturday morning.

Their report for Friday reads:

Mist and fog lifting to low cloud cloud for a time before starting to break up later in the day although it will remain rather misty close to windward coasts. Temperature 10’c to 11’c where any cloud breaks develop but closer to 7’c under low cloud. Wind SE 11-17mph Tonight

Fairly cloudy at first but a few cloud breaks are likely to develop for a time before further mist and fog develops which may be rather dense once again. Temperature 6’c to 8’c. Wind ESE 8-14mph

Tomorrow’s forecast reads:

Coastal fog is likely at first with perhaps some patchy fog further inland too. Through the morning the sun will break through to give a rather warm sunny afternoon but perhaps with the ongoing risk of a few coastal fog patches.

Temperature 12’c to 14’c but closer to 10’c on windward coasts. Wind SE 8-13mph becoming E 5-9mph

To stay up to date with Isle of Wight weather forecasts, see the IW Met Service Website.

Image: © Red Funnel