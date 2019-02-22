Thick fog continues to cause travel delays in the Solent

The thick fog is expected to continue to envelope the Isle of Wight coastline until Saturday morning, so watch out for further cross-Solent delays.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Town-Quay-fog-Red-Funnel cropped

Cross-Solent travel has been affected by the thick fog that is covering the Isle of Wight and Solent today.

Red Funnel’s RedJet catamaran service is now back to timetable after experiencing delays, and their East Cowes to Southampton vehicle ferry is still running 25-30 minute delays in either direction, “due to revised loading procedure”.

Wightlink say, “some customers may experience short delays on our Portsmouth-Fishbourne service due to the thick fog on the Solent”.

IW weather report
The Isle of Wight Met Service forecasted the thick fog with their weather warning and say it will extend into Saturday morning.

Their report for Friday reads:

Mist and fog lifting to low cloud cloud for a time before starting to break up later in the day although it will remain rather misty close to windward coasts.

Temperature 10’c to 11’c where any cloud breaks develop but closer to 7’c under low cloud. Wind SE 11-17mph

Tonight
Fairly cloudy at first but a few cloud breaks are likely to develop for a time before further mist and fog develops which may be rather dense once again. Temperature 6’c to 8’c. Wind ESE 8-14mph

Tomorrow’s forecast reads:

Coastal fog is likely at first with perhaps some patchy fog further inland too. Through the morning the sun will break through to give a rather warm sunny afternoon but perhaps with the ongoing risk of a few coastal fog patches.
Temperature 12’c to 14’c but closer to 10’c on windward coasts. Wind SE 8-13mph becoming E 5-9mph

To stay up to date with Isle of Wight weather forecasts, see the IW Met Service Website.

Image: © Red Funnel

Friday, 22nd February, 2019 12:59pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2ml7

Filed under: Featured, Ferry, Fog, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*