Third man charged with affray and possession of offensive weapon

The 23-year-old will appear before Isle of Wight Magistrates’ Court this morning

Police officers investigating an incident in Oakfield, Isle of Wight, have charged a third man with offences. 

A spokesperson for Isle of Wight Police said,

“We were called just before 11pm on Monday 3rd May to a disturbance in the street in Oak Vale involving a group of men. 

“It was alleged some members of the group were carrying weapons.” 

Man arrested
Following enquiries, officers have charged a third man. 

A 23-year-old of Elm Grove, Newport, has been charged with affray and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. 

Court appearance
He is has been remanded in custody to appear before Isle of Wight Magistrates’ Court this morning (13th May).

Thursday, 13th May, 2021 8:34am

By

