Third man charged with affray and possession of offensive weapon

Police officers investigating an incident in Oakfield, Isle of Wight, have charged a third man with offences.

A spokesperson for Isle of Wight Police said,

“We were called just before 11pm on Monday 3rd May to a disturbance in the street in Oak Vale involving a group of men. “It was alleged some members of the group were carrying weapons.”

Man arrested

Following enquiries, officers have charged a third man.

A 23-year-old of Elm Grove, Newport, has been charged with affray and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Court appearance

He is has been remanded in custody to appear before Isle of Wight Magistrates’ Court this morning (13th May).

Image: © Google Maps/Streetview