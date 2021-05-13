Third man charged with affray and possession of offensive weapon

Police officers investigating an incident in Oakfield, Isle of Wight, have charged a third man with offences.
A spokesperson for Isle of Wight Police said,
“We were called just before 11pm on Monday 3rd May to a disturbance in the street in Oak Vale involving a group of men.
“It was alleged some members of the group were carrying weapons.”
Man arrested
Following enquiries, officers have charged a third man.
A 23-year-old of Elm Grove, Newport, has been charged with affray and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.
Court appearance
He is has been remanded in custody to appear before Isle of Wight Magistrates’ Court this morning (13th May).
Image: © Google Maps/Streetview
Thursday, 13th May, 2021 8:34am
By Sally Perry
Filed under: Featured, Law & Order, Police, Ryde, Isle of Wight
