This Thursday: Get involved in directing the future of Isle of Wight transport

If you’re a user of Island Line trains or have an interest in the future of the line, make sure you head to Shanklin Theatre on Thursday evening.

A public meeting (14th December, 7pm start) is being held to discuss the stakeholders’ response to South Western Railway’s proposals for Island Line.

It’s being organised by Keep Island Line in Franchise campaign, in partnership with the IW Bus & Rail Users’ Group (IWBRUG) and the Isle of Wight Steam Railway (IWSR).

The Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely, will also be in attendance as well as a number of Isle of Wight Councillors.

Your views matter

The meeting is open to any members of the public with an interest in the future of railway provision on the Island. The topics being covered will include:

South Western Railway’s proposals for Island Line, and the proposed consultation response on behalf of the local community (deadline 31st December 2017). Future plans for the IW Steam Railway; Improving interconnectivity between the two lines and links with cross-Solent travel (including SWR’s plans for mainland services); Possible future extensions to Newport and Ventnor, particularly in light of the Government’s announcement about previously closed lines being re-opened – and MP Bob Seely’s intervention on this topic with Transport Secretary Chris Grayling.

Come along

For updates and more info prior to the meeting visit KILF’s Facebook event page.

Shanklin Theatre’s doors (and the bar) will open at 6:30pm, ahead of a 7pm start.

Any questions about the public meeting on 14th December should be directed to kilfcampaign@gmail.com.

Image: tompagenet under CC BY 2.0

