Threat against parish clerk ‘in hands of police’

The parish council say that in order to protect their staff, a new telephone system has been installed.

close up of telephone keyboard

The troubled Bembridge Parish Council has involved the Police after their clerk and her family were reportedly threatened during a phone call.

A statement posted to the Bembridge Parish Council Website reads:

“Recently our Parish Clerk received a threatening telephone call to the office and the caller threatened her family.

“This serious incident is now in the hands of the Police.”

New telephone system to protect staff
The Parish Council go on to explain that urgent steps have been taken to install a new telephone system.

“In order to continue to protect our staff, we have taken which will enable calls to be monitored and where necessary recorded.

“This is an utterly reprehensible act and will not be tolerated. Any further occasions such as this will be treated in the same manner.”

Image: zigazou76 under CC BY 2.0

Tuesday, 4th June, 2019 8:23am

By

Filed under: Bembridge, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Police, Top story

