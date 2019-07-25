Three arrested after altercation at Ryde kebab shop: Do you have dashcam footage you can share?

Police share this latest appeal. Ed

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a disturbance at a kebab shop in Ryde on Sunday, (July 21).



An altercation involving around six people occurred between 9.30pm and 9.40pm at the Ryde Kebab House in the High Street, and resulted in damage to the kebab shop window.



Get in touch

If you were in the vicinity, please get in touch by calling 101 and quoting 44190255554.

If you were driving and have any dash cam footage, please also get in contact by the same number.



Three arrested

Three men, a 23 year old man from Ryde; a 34 year old man from Ryde and a 29 year old man from Binstead, have been arrested and bailed in connection with the incident.

