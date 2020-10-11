Ticket sales on Island Line trains resumes from Monday

Passengers will be able to buy tickets on the train from Monday 12th October.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Island Line Train at Shanklin station

From Monday 12th October passengers on Island Line Trains will be required to be in possession of a valid ticket to travel.

Guards will be resuming ticket sales on the train from tomorrow morning.

Tickets will also be available to purchase from the ticket offices, vending machines and online portals.

Image: tompagenet under CC BY 2.0

Sunday, 11th October, 2020 10:08am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nYH

Filed under: East Wight, Featured, Isle of Wight News, Train

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...