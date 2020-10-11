Ticket sales on Island Line trains resumes from Monday

From Monday 12th October passengers on Island Line Trains will be required to be in possession of a valid ticket to travel.
Guards will be resuming ticket sales on the train from tomorrow morning.
Tickets will also be available to purchase from the ticket offices, vending machines and online portals.
By Sally Perry
