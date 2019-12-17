‘Time for some grown-up working together’ say councillors after Conservative candidate wins by-election

The Independent Labour and Independent Green cllrs say that with the Conservative candidate being elected in the by-election with just 36% of votes (whilst Labour and Green vote combined was 45%) it’s time for left of centre parties to work together

geoff brodie and michael lilley

News shaed by Cllr Geoff Brodie, in his own words. Ed

Reflecting on the Newport West IW Council by-election result last week, Cllrs Geoff Brodie (Independent Labour) and Michael Lilley (Independent Green), have urged their former left-of-centre parties to ‘work together’ at future IW Council elections if Conservatives are not to continue being elected on small minorities. 

Conservative Richard Hollis was elected in the by-election with just 36% of votes cast, whilst the Labour and Green vote together was 45%.

Independent of parties
In 2018 Cllrs Lilley and Brodie each left their respective parties within a year of being elected over local matters.

However, they both still support the values of their former parties and are desperate to see the IW Council out of Conservative control after May 2021.

The 1957 Group
Since each being elected as the single representative of their former parties, Cllrs Brodie and Lilley have themselves worked together at County Hall in the ‘1957 Group’.

Cllr Lilley said,

“Geoff and I have voted together almost 100% of the time since 2017 without any need for a whip or outside direction.

“I think the record will show that we consistently oppose Tory cuts and make alternative policy and budget suggestions that would be kinder to Islanders.”

Brodie: “Time for some grown-up working together”
Cllr Brodie said,

“Without a proportional voting system it is time for some grown up working together on the left.

“Without it the Tories will continue to exercise majority control at County Hall for the foreseeable future on the basis of a minority of the vote.”

Cllr Brodie has been elected four times in his Newport East ward with an ever increasing majority of the vote.

Cllr Lilley was first elected in 2017 for Ryde East also with a majority of the vote. Both have been Chair or Mayor of their respective town councils

dujardin

Neither of them could even work with their own parties, let alone bridging the gap. Take their advice with a pinch of salt.

17, December 2019 8:49 am
davimel
So, you dont agree with democracy as per Labour, well you ‘sort of’ do, but you want to Change the voting system to PR because of your own particular results. What in gods name has any of this to do with the IoW? In the past 20 or so years we have seen so many ‘New and improved’, and a great new scheme and ‘scams’ and Rule… Read more »
17, December 2019 11:33 am
hialtitude

Very funny, perhaps they should form their own party ‘The XGreen&XRed Party’ and decide amongst themselves.

Or they could maybe apply to rejoin their original parties, problem solved.

17, December 2019 10:35 am
