To the Boathouse: Flickr Group Picture of the Week

It’s that time when we dive into the Flickr Group Pool (just short of 34,000 individual shots) to choose our Flickr Group Picture of the Week.

Newtown Nature Reserve is one of our favourite places and really interesting to see it in black and white, as we have so many photos ourselves in colour.

This shot taken by Nick Lowe really caught our eye. We love the composition and light.

Click on image to see larger version



Join the Flickr Pool

Be sure to check out Nick’s other photos, as well as the rest of the Flickr Group Pool.

To join the group, simply sign up for an account on Flickr, go to our Group Pool and ask to join.

Image: © Nick Lowe