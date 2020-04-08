Today could see highest temperatures this year for some, say Isle of Wight Met Service

The Isle of Wight Met Service are predicting that today (Wednesday) will be the warmest of the year so far.

But not for everyone however, those along the coast will be see cooler temperatures as those inland could reach 22 degrees celsius.

Do remember the Government guidelines on staying at home and helping to protect the NHS from Coronavirus.

Visit the IW Met Service Website for more details

Government Covid-19 guidance: Stay home and stay safe

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently (video tips).



Social distancing

It is recommended that you maintain at least a two metre gap (about 6.5ft) from people who are not from your household.



Seeking advice

Use the NHS 111 online coronavirus service that can tell if you need medical help and advise you what to do.



If you live alone stay at home for 7 days if you have either:

– a high temperature

– a new continuous cough



If you live with others and you or one of them have symptoms of coronavirus, then all household members must stay at home and not leave the house for 14 days. The 14-day period starts from the day when the first person in the house became ill.



This will help to protect others in your community while you are infectious.



Do not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital.



You do not need to contact NHS 111 to tell them you’re staying at home.



The Government has decided that the NHS will not be testing people who are self-isolating with mild symptoms.

Image: matt brown under CC BY 2.0