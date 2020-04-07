Tonight’s ‘pink’ Supermoon will be the brightest of 2020

Don’t miss the chance to see 2020’s largest and brightest moon tonight, as the April Supermoon makes its appearance

Look out of your windows this evening and you should be treated to the biggest and brightest full moon of the year.

The April full moon is always nicknamed the pink Supermoon but is not in fact pink. According to the Old Farmers’ Almanac it was called the pink Supermoon after pink Phlox flowers.

Closest moon to earth this year
The pink Supermoon appears so large due to its proximity to the Earth (which changes during its orbit).

Overnight (Tues-Wed) the moon will get as close as 356,907km (221,772 miles) to Earth, and will be the brightest full moon of 2020.

When to see it
According to experts you should be able to see the Supermoon all night. It will rise at 6.55pm (before sunset) and its fullest point is going to be at around 3.35am Wednesday morning and will set at around 7am.

Those around the coast will see higher tides over the next couple of days following the Supermoon.

Image: © April Supermoon from 2018 by Jamie Russell / Island Visions Photography

