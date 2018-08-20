Too many people putting lives in danger through speeding, say Police

Hampshire Constabulary share this latest news. Ed

2,470 drivers were caught speeding on our road networks across Hampshire and Thames Valley as part of a seven day enforcement operation last week.

75 per cent of people caught speeding during this period were travelling in 30 or 40 mph limits, which are in locations where there are often greater hazards and numbers of different road users present.

Sgt Heard: Too many putting their lives in danger

Sgt Rob Heard, from the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said:

“Research from across Europe suggests speeding is the most important factor that contributes to road deaths and serious injuries. “The results in the space of just one week show that too many people are putting their lives in danger on our roads. “Excessive or inappropriate speed has an appalling impact when you’re involved in a collision. “The forces experiences by the human body in a collision increase exponentially as the speed increases. “If you collide with a pedestrian at 30mph they have an 80 per cent chance of survival, however if you collide at 40mph then the pedestrian only has a 10 per cent chance of survival. This is why it forms one of our Fatal Four. “Our focus on those who endanger lives on our roads is relentless through both enforcement and education. “Nearly half of all those caught have will be offered a National Speed Awareness course as an alternative to prosecution. This approach is aimed at improving knowledge and attitudes to influence better behaviour on the roads. “Our message is simple, It’s not worth the risk and you massively reduce the chances of you avoiding a collision when an unexpected hazard occurs in front of you.”

Result summary from Monday 6th – Sunday 12th August 2018.

Hampshire and IOW:

A total of 2,007 people caught speeding.

Our Roads Policing Officers stopped and dealt with 162 people.

70% were male and 71% were over 25 years of age.

75% were in 30mph limits and 92% were car drivers.

Our Safety Camera vans during the week caught 1845 people speeding.

42% were in 30mph limits and 34% were in 40mph limits

815 were car drivers.

Thames Valley:

A total of 463 people caught speeding.

Our Roads Policing officers stopped and dealt with 463 people.

70% were male and 78% were over 25 years of age.

61% were in 30mph limits, 40% were in 40mph limits.

93% were car drivers.

No data available at time of going to press for Safety Cameras.

