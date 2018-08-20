Too many people putting lives in danger through speeding, say Police

In a recent campaign by the Police over seven days, a total of 2,007 people in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight were caught speeding. The vast majority were men and over the age of 25.

school crossing road marking

Hampshire Constabulary share this latest news. Ed

2,470 drivers were caught speeding on our road networks across Hampshire and Thames Valley as part of a seven day enforcement operation last week.

75 per cent of people caught speeding during this period were travelling in 30 or 40 mph limits, which are in locations where there are often greater hazards and numbers of different road users present.

Sgt Heard: Too many putting their lives in danger
Sgt Rob Heard, from the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said:

“Research from across Europe suggests speeding is the most important factor that contributes to road deaths and serious injuries.

“The results in the space of just one week show that too many people are putting their lives in danger on our roads.

“Excessive or inappropriate speed has an appalling impact when you’re involved in a collision.

“The forces experiences by the human body in a collision increase exponentially as the speed increases.

“If you collide with a pedestrian at 30mph they have an 80 per cent chance of survival, however if you collide at 40mph then the pedestrian only has a 10 per cent chance of survival. This is why it forms one of our Fatal Four.

“Our focus on those who endanger lives on our roads is relentless through both enforcement and education.

“Nearly half of all those caught have will be offered a National Speed Awareness course as an alternative to prosecution. This approach is aimed at improving knowledge and attitudes to influence better behaviour on the roads.

“Our message is simple, It’s not worth the risk and you massively reduce the chances of you avoiding a collision when an unexpected hazard occurs in front of you.”

Result summary from Monday 6th – Sunday 12th August 2018.

Hampshire and IOW:
A total of 2,007 people caught speeding.
Our Roads Policing Officers stopped and dealt with 162 people.
70% were male and 71% were over 25 years of age.
75% were in 30mph limits and 92% were car drivers.
Our Safety Camera vans during the week caught 1845 people speeding.
42% were in 30mph limits and 34% were in 40mph limits
815 were car drivers.

Thames Valley:
A total of 463 people caught speeding.
Our Roads Policing officers stopped and dealt with 463 people.
70% were male and 78% were over 25 years of age.
61% were in 30mph limits, 40% were in 40mph limits.
93% were car drivers.
No data available at time of going to press for Safety Cameras.

Image: xurble under CC BY 2.0

Colin
Ah, statistics, don’t you just love them. Useful to make any point you want from all sides of the argument from the same set of figures. The headline reads that the vast majority were men over the age of 25, but… This means that 29% were of the age group 17-25 which spans 8 years which averages out at over 3% per year whereas the 25-70 age… Read more »
20, August 2018 9:59 am
YJC

I would like to see the figures for the Isle of Wight.
Not Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, the Isle of Wight only!
Combinded figures mean very little.

20, August 2018 12:51 pm
garageelfiniow
Personally I am far more concerned with the overall standard of driving because franly its poor. Don’t believe the brainwashing speed does not kill but bad driving, drunk driving, driving with your phone in your hand all all things that threate my life on the road – a modern salon car doing 90mph instead of 70 really ?? remmebr folks the speed limites were set in the… Read more »
20, August 2018 12:22 pm
chartman

@garageelfiniow I agree with most of what you say. The real issue with speeding is when a car comes into contact with a human.Thankfully, it’s rare but can have tragic consequences.I favour the continent where there are ( in places) no speed limits…

20, August 2018 1:56 pm
