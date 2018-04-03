Calling all job seekers: Did you know about half price rail fares?

This in from the office of Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely. Ed

More Isle of Wight job seekers should be using a scheme that allows them to receive half-price rail fares when attending interviews, MP Bob Seely has said.

Figures from the Rail Delivery Group found only 156 discounted journeys were made using the Jobcentre Plus Travel Discount Card on Isle of Wight over the last 12 months when the national average is 904.

Little-known benefit for jobseekers

Bob said,

“This is a little-known benefit for jobseekers and I hope this publicity will raise awareness of the scheme and more Islanders looking for work will use it to attend interviews using the Island Line or, if necessary, farther afield on the mainland. “The expense of travelling for an interview can be a barrier for some to getting a job and this scheme can help.”

The discount card is available to those claiming Jobseekers Allowance or Universal Credit for between 13-39 weeks for 18-24-year-olds or for between 13-52 weeks for those aged 25 and over.

Image: tompagenet under CC BY 2.0