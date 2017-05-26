Torrential downpours, thunder and flooding possible say Met Office

The Met office have issued a severe weather warning for this coming bank holiday weekend.

The yellow (be alert) warning is valid between midday on Sunday 28th and midnight on Mon 29th May.

It reads,

Another band of heavy rain is likely to spread northward through Sunday into Monday, with some locally torrential downpours and thunder possible. There are early indications that this could result in some disruption, with sudden flooding of roads, transport routes, homes and businesses possible. Please monitor forecasts through this weekend.

These forecasts have been wrong in the past, so we’re keeping everything crossed that the band of bad weather will miss the Island.