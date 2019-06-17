Torrential rain, hail, lightning and gusty winds, say Met Office

The Met Office has issued a severe weather warning – including the Isle of Wight – for thunderstorms which may bring torrential rain, hail and lightning to a few places, with potential disruption to travel and flooding.

Valid from 6pm on Tuesday 18th to 9pm on Wednesday 19th June, the warning reads:

Through Tuesday evening there is potential for thunderstorms to break out, initially across parts of southern England, before developing more widely overnight and then clearing through Wednesday morning. The thunderstorms may merge into areas of more prolonged and widespread rain for a time on Tuesday night and at first on Wednesday. Widely 15-30 mm of rain may fall, with up to 50 mm in a few locations. After a drier interlude, further thunderstorms may develop in a few places during Wednesday afternoon, mainly southeastern parts of England. Whilst rain and flooding is likely to be the largest impact, hail, lightning and gusty winds will be additional hazards.

Further details can be found on the Met Office Website and the Isle of Wight Met Service.