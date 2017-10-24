Totally Acer: Our Flickr Group Picture of the Week

It’s that time of the week when we dive into the Flickr Group Pool (which now has over 30,000 images) to choose our Flickr Group Picture of the Week.
We love this autumnal shot of an Acer by Benjamin Tonner that has been shared in the Pool.
The colours and composition are simply beautiful.
Image: © Benjamin Tonner
Tuesday, 24th October, 2017 12:04pm
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fKm
Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Picture of the Week
