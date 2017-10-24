Totally Acer: Our Flickr Group Picture of the Week

We adore this autumnal shot of the Japanese Maple – otherwise known as an Acer – so made it our Picture of the Week.

Acer by Benji Tonner

It’s that time of the week when we dive into the Flickr Group Pool (which now has over 30,000 images) to choose our Flickr Group Picture of the Week.

We love this autumnal shot of an Acer by Benjamin Tonner that has been shared in the Pool.

The colours and composition are simply beautiful.

Be sure to check out Benjamins’s other photos, as well as the rest of the Flickr Group Pool.

To join the group, simply sign up for an account on Flickr, go to our Group Pool and ask to join.

Image: © Benjamin Tonner

Tuesday, 24th October, 2017 12:04pm

By

