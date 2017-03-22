Jessica shares this news on behalf of CAFOD. Ed

A Totland parish have raised over £520 by coming together and eating simply, in a bid to help transform communities around the world as part of the aid agency CAFOD’s Lent campaign.

Across March, parishioners from St. Saviour’s have hosted a series of Lent Fast Day Soup Lunches, continuing an annual tradition that has been taking place for at least five years. Over fifty people have attended each lunch and all have enjoyed the delicious soups on offer, from carrot and coriander to leek and potato.

Raising money for two appeals

The first two lunches held were in aid of CAFOD’s Lenten appeal, which raised £330, and the third lunch was held for CAFOD’s East Africa appeal, raising £190. Parishioners are planning on holding a further two soup lunches in aid of East Africa, hoping to increase the total amount to be given to those in desperate need.

CAFOD volunteer and co-organiser Alistair Drain said:

“St. Saviour’s is a very active parish, with a very committed and generous community. We fundraise each year because we believe in the ideals of CAFOD and the images on the television show how great the need is – it’s the least we can do.”

Working in Zambia

This Lent CAFOD is working with communities in the South African country of Zambia, where over half of the population live below the poverty line. CAFOD’s partners in Zambia provide training in trades such as fish farming as well as business skills, allowing those most in need to get the best prices for their goods.

The money raised by St. Saviour’s for the Lenten appeal will mean that CAFOD’s partners will be able to continue to support projects such as those in Zambia, whilst the money dedicated for the East Africa appeal will help those on the brink of starvation. There are 16 million people facing severe hunger in East Africa and CAFOD’s local partners on the ground are responding to those in need.

A big thank you from CAFOD

CAFOD’s representative for the Isle of Wight, Jo Lewry, said:

“We would like to say a big thank you to St. Saviour’s for joining us in transforming communities this March, both for the Lenten and the East Africa appeal. By coming together and adding up all the small things, we can make a massive difference. “It is the continued support from across England and Wales that helps empower communities around the world so that they are able to feed their families and make a living.”

Donate to the Lent Appeal on the Website.