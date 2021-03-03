Tourists should take a Covid-19 test before coming to the Isle of Wight says council chief

Taking a Covid test is one of the ‘right things’ tourists should do before visiting the Isle of Wight, according to the council’s chief executive.

Laid out last week by the Prime Minister, the roadmap to opening the country has caused concerns the Island could see more infections as more tourists visit.

Top spots in staycation searches

The Isle of Wight has already been reaching top spots in searches for holiday destinations as people look to have a summer as normal as possible, in ‘staycations’ close to home.

Under the second step of the roadmap, no earlier than 12th April, domestic overnight stays in household groups will be allowed and most outdoor activities opened.

Indoor hospitality

In the third step and no earlier than 17th May, overnight stays will be open for all with international travel subject to review. It is also the stage where indoor hospitality, entertainment and attractions can open.

Speaking at at a meeting of the Isle of Wight Council’s health and social care scrutiny committee, Cllr Michael Lilley said while the Island’s economy is very linked to visitors, due to the spike of cases over Christmas, people are worried it will happen again.

‘Very effective tools’ available to help protect the Island

The Isle of Wight Council’s chief executive, John Metcalfe, said being a year into the pandemic now the council has ‘very effective tools’ available to help protect the Island and its community but ‘that does not mean there is not more we can do’ and more options will be looked at.

Mr Metcalfe said there had been very good compliance from a great majority of businesses following guidelines, but Covid support officers will be providing practical advice to businesses about what they can and cannot do.

Working with Visit Isle of Wight

He also said the council is working with tourism body Visit Isle of Wight to get messages to businesses but also marketing and promoting the Island while advising people to ‘do the right things’ before they visit.

Those ‘right things’, he said, included ‘if they have the opportunity to have a Covid community test before they arrive, respecting the Island and its population and behaving in a Covid secure way’.

Through public health powers if an outbreak is in a particular area, Mr Metcalfe said they are able to take action and have now built up a localised test and tracing team to contact people quicker, and ultimately prevent further spread faster.

Bryant: Easing out of lockdown will need to be managed ‘really carefully’

Simon Bryant, director of public health, said easing out of lockdown and following the roadmap will need to be managed ‘really carefully’ as some forecasted modelling outcomes had shown there could be an increase in cases.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may have been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: Pixabay under CC BY 2.0