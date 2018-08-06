Town council brand Barratt Homes’ application ‘un-neighbourly’

A fresh planning application has been submitted by Barratt Homes, re-planning an area of land at Hawthorn Meadows — reducing the number of proposed dwellings from 54 to 38.

The application is an amendment to a previous application, approved in April 2017, which gave permission for a combination of 54 houses and apartments on land bounded by Kingston Farm Lane, Cadets Walk, and Beatrice Avenue, south of East Cowes Vics football ground.

Fewer dwellings, more bedrooms

The new application will increase the number of two and three bedroom houses, in place of the apartments. Although there will be a loss of 16 dwellings, the total number of bedrooms will be remain similar — with 96 under the new plan, compared to 93 under the first application.

The application states:

“The result of the re-plan will be to provide a mix of unit types that responds to current demand within the local area, and a scheme to the natural constraints of the land.”

Car parking spaces

Car parking has been accommodated within the site, to reduce the number of cars needing to park in public areas.

There are currently 86 spaces on the site, which will be reduced to 69 under the new plans.

Town council: ‘Un-neighbourly development’

East Cowes Town Council does not support the application.

Commenting for the council online, town clerk Amanda Barnley said:

“The council consider the revised number of houses applied for, in place of apartments, will cause the area to become overdeveloped, with the consequential loss of green/recreational areas that are badly needed for the children who will be living in this development.”

The council also believe it will put wildlife at risk with this ‘unneighbourly development’.

Town councillors recommended the application be considered by the planning committee, and not dealt with under delegated powers.

Have your say

Members of the public have until close of business on 17th August to comment on the application.

Head over to the iWight Planning Website to see more detail and share your views.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some additions by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: © Barratt Homes

