Tribute paid to motorcyclist killed following Isle of Wight collision

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Peter.



The family of a motorcyclist who died following a collision on the Isle of Wight have today paid tribute to him.

Peter Kilshaw, 30, of Terminus Road, Cowes, died following the collision with a VW Beetle on Corf Road, Shalfleet, at 5.50pm on Wednesday (21 June).

His family and girlfriend have today paid tribute to him. They said:

“Peter was a lovely lad who would do anything for anyone. “He was gentle, loving and had a heart of gold. He was a serial prankster who always had us smiling, laughing and joking. “He always strived to be his best and was a perfectionist. He will be sorely missed by his family, girlfriend and friends.”

Police investigation

The driver of the car, a 62-year-old man, was uninjured.

Our roads policing officers are continuing to investigate the exact circumstances of the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact us on 101, quoting 44170237046, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.