Centenary tribute to the 'sons of Africa' lost on the SS Mendi

646 people lost their lives on the SS Mendi on 21st February 1917 when it collided with a cargo ship. Special tributes were paid today in Portsmouth and at St Catherine’s on the south coast of the Isle of Wight.

Tribute to those who lost their lives on the SS Mendi

Margaret Smith and Andy Forman were among others placing tributes at St Catherine’s Point today 100 years to the day since hundreds of men lost their lives on the SS Mendi.

The British passenger steamship collided with a large cargo steamship on 21st February 1917 killing 646 people, mostly South African troops.

A fitting tribute
Margaret got in touch with OnTheWight this afternoon to share her experience and some photos of the tribute. She explained that the Isle of Wight is the closest land to the war grave, so it was fitting for the tribute to be made here.

She said,

“We lived in Basutoland when we were children and so this Anniversary has meaning to us and we wanted to do something special.

“We took rocks gathered when we were children in Basutoland, soil from the top of Table Mountain along with the names of all those who died.

“We felt we were taking a tiny piece of their homeland closer to them.”

Bottle with names of those who died and soil from Table Mountain

Margaret went on to say,

“We saw and spoke to two reporters from South African Broadcasting Corp who were doing a live link, as the two warships came into view to lay their wreathes.”

Film crew from South African Broadcasting Co

SS Mendi: 100 years since the warriors of Africa sailed north to die!
The following tribute by Professor Gregory Thabiso Lebona of Lesotho was read out at St Catherine’s.

It said,

“Today, we commemorate the centenary of the sinking of the SS Mendi in the chilly waters of the Solent off the Isle of Wight, and honour the men who died so far from their southern African rural homes, a poignant moment of supreme courage in the face of death. The following chilling yet brave words of their Chaplain, Reverend Isaac Dyobha, continue to resonate over those waters and will forever touch our hearts:

“Be quiet and calm, my countrymen, for what is taking place is exactly what you came to do. You are going to die, but that is what you came to do. Brothers, we are drilling the death drill. I, a Xhosa, say you are my brothers. Zulus, Swazis, Pondos, Basothos and all others, let us die like warriors. We are the sons of Africa. Raise your war cries my brothers, for though they made us leave our assegais back in the kraals, our voices are left with our bodies.”

“We salute the 650 gallant men of the South African Native Labour Corps and their officers who gave their lives for King and Country, and the liberty of all peoples of the Empire on that fateful day.”

Tribute to lives lost on the SS Mendi

