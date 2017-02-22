Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 22nd February 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Binstead Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

22 February — 24 February

Delays likely Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Ryde: At The Junction With Ringwood Road – Bollard 1 (Ml 310019): J/O Ringwood Rd Boll

Works description: Replacement Of Traffic Island Bollard Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Elenors Grove, Binstead, Isle Of Wight

22 February — 24 February

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Binstead: Just East Of Entrance To Quarr Abbey – Newport Bound: Elenors Grove-Binstead

Works description: Large Pot Hole At The Bottom Of The Hill.

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

22 February — 24 February

Delays likely Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Newport: Opposite East Cowes Road (Ml 210052): 2nd Island Bollard 2-Fairlee Road-Newport

Works description: Replacement Of Traffic Island Bollard Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

High Street, Wootton, Isle Of Wight

22 February — 24 February

Delays likely Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Wootton: Just West Of The Junction Of Rectory Road – Bollard 1 (Ml 310006): O/S No 70 Bollard

Works description: Replacement Of Traffic Island Bollard Wootton

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Racecourse, Newport, Isle Of Wight

22 February — 24 February

Delays likely Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Newport: Adjacent To East Cowes Road – Bollard 1 (Ml 210055): 1st Island Bollard 1-Racecourse-Newport

Works description: Replacement Of Traffic Island Bollard Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

St Johns Hill, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

22 February — 24 February

Delays likely Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Ryde: At The Junction With Alexandra Road – Bollard 1 (Ml 310094): J/O Alexandra Rd Bollard 1

Works description: Replacement Of Traffic Island Bollard Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Baring Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

22 February — 24 February

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Cowes: Wall Opp Jct Of Castle Hill: Baring Road—Baring Road-Cowes

Works description: Wall Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Clarence Road, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight

22 February — 24 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Wroxall: Whitwell Bound Side Of The C/W Just After The Second 90 Degree Bend Leaving Upper Ventnor.: Clarence

Works description: Row Of Approx 20 Kerbs Has Come Loose

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Egypt Esplanade, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

22 February — 03 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Cowes : Infront Of Briary Court And Hawkins : Egypt Esplanade-Cowes

Works description: Minor Drainage Scheme Number 27, Realign Kerbs Cowes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Leeson Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

23 February — 24 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Ventnor: By Site Seeing Carpark: Leeson Road-Ventnor

Works description: Adjust Covers In Carriageway, Paco Seal Ventnor

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Wilmingham Lane, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

22 February — 26 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Freshwater : Full Length Of Wilmingham Lane : Wilmingham Lane-Freshwater

Works description: Quartering And Hedging, 1.5m As Required Freshwater

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Caesars Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

23 February — 27 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 32b Caesars Road , Newport Isle Of Wight

Works description: – Reconnect Water Supply

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Crescent Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

23 February — 27 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 3 Crescent Road , Sandown, Isle Of Wight.

Works description: Install New Water Connection

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Esplanade, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

22 February — 24 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 11 On Esplanade

Works description: Ryde – 374708 – Duct Overlay � Lay Approx M Of Duct In Fw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Greenways Close, Northwood, Isle Of Wight

23 February — 08 March

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Northwood: Whole Length Of Road From Junction With Greenways, 88m, Ml 160326: Greenways Close-Northwood

Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing (Fwl : Bit 50% Partrecon Fwr : Bit Partrecon) Northwood

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Hill Street, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

23 February — 24 February

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside The Friends Hotel

Works description: These Works Are For The Essential Upgrading Of Existing Communications Equipment. These Works Will Not Require Excavation

Responsibility for works: T-Mobile (UK)Limited

Current status: Planned work about to start

Monkton Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

23 February — 27 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 10 On Monkton Street

Works description: Ryde – 362043 – Duct Overlays � Civils – Overlay Lay Approx 8m Of Duct 54/56 In Fw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Oxford Street, Northwood, Isle Of Wight

23 February — 27 February

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Northwood : From Newport Road To Wyatts Lane (Ml 140275) : Oxford Street-Northwood

Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Northwood

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Pitts Lane, Binstead, Isle Of Wight

22 February — 02 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside Stone Cottage

Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Pound Mead, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

22 February — 24 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 15 Pound Mead Ryde Isle Of Wight Iw

Works description: Renew Manifold

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

St Boniface Cliff Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

22 February — 24 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 2 Culver Road , Shanklin, Isle Of Wight .

Works description: Install New Water Connection

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

St Thomas Square, Newport, Isle Of Wight

23 February — 01 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 11 Holyrood House

Works description: Crane Application: 11 Holyrood House, St Thomas Square, Newport 23/02 – 01/03

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Station Avenue, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

23 February — 08 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 15

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Yarborough Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

23 February — 08 March

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: East Cowes: Whole Length Of Road From Adelaide Grove To Clarence Road, 227m, Ml 140079: Yarborough Road-East Cowes

Works description: Footway Re-Construction And Surfacing (Fwl : Bit Partrecon Fwr : Bit Partrecon) East Cowes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start