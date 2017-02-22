Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 22nd February 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
Binstead Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
22 February — 24 February
Delays likely Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Ryde: At The Junction With Ringwood Road – Bollard 1 (Ml 310019): J/O Ringwood Rd Boll
Works description: Replacement Of Traffic Island Bollard Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Elenors Grove, Binstead, Isle Of Wight
22 February — 24 February
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Binstead: Just East Of Entrance To Quarr Abbey – Newport Bound: Elenors Grove-Binstead
Works description: Large Pot Hole At The Bottom Of The Hill.
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
22 February — 24 February
Delays likely Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Newport: Opposite East Cowes Road (Ml 210052): 2nd Island Bollard 2-Fairlee Road-Newport
Works description: Replacement Of Traffic Island Bollard Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
High Street, Wootton, Isle Of Wight
22 February — 24 February
Delays likely Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Wootton: Just West Of The Junction Of Rectory Road – Bollard 1 (Ml 310006): O/S No 70 Bollard
Works description: Replacement Of Traffic Island Bollard Wootton
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Racecourse, Newport, Isle Of Wight
22 February — 24 February
Delays likely Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Newport: Adjacent To East Cowes Road – Bollard 1 (Ml 210055): 1st Island Bollard 1-Racecourse-Newport
Works description: Replacement Of Traffic Island Bollard Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
St Johns Hill, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
22 February — 24 February
Delays likely Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Ryde: At The Junction With Alexandra Road – Bollard 1 (Ml 310094): J/O Alexandra Rd Bollard 1
Works description: Replacement Of Traffic Island Bollard Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Baring Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
22 February — 24 February
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Cowes: Wall Opp Jct Of Castle Hill: Baring Road—Baring Road-Cowes
Works description: Wall Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Clarence Road, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight
22 February — 24 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Wroxall: Whitwell Bound Side Of The C/W Just After The Second 90 Degree Bend Leaving Upper Ventnor.: Clarence
Works description: Row Of Approx 20 Kerbs Has Come Loose
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Egypt Esplanade, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
22 February — 03 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Cowes : Infront Of Briary Court And Hawkins : Egypt Esplanade-Cowes
Works description: Minor Drainage Scheme Number 27, Realign Kerbs Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Leeson Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
23 February — 24 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Ventnor: By Site Seeing Carpark: Leeson Road-Ventnor
Works description: Adjust Covers In Carriageway, Paco Seal Ventnor
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Wilmingham Lane, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
22 February — 26 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Freshwater : Full Length Of Wilmingham Lane : Wilmingham Lane-Freshwater
Works description: Quartering And Hedging, 1.5m As Required Freshwater
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Caesars Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
23 February — 27 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 32b Caesars Road , Newport Isle Of Wight
Works description: – Reconnect Water Supply
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Crescent Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
23 February — 27 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 3 Crescent Road , Sandown, Isle Of Wight.
Works description: Install New Water Connection
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Esplanade, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
22 February — 24 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 11 On Esplanade
Works description: Ryde – 374708 – Duct Overlay � Lay Approx M Of Duct In Fw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Greenways Close, Northwood, Isle Of Wight
23 February — 08 March
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Northwood: Whole Length Of Road From Junction With Greenways, 88m, Ml 160326: Greenways Close-Northwood
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing (Fwl : Bit 50% Partrecon Fwr : Bit Partrecon) Northwood
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Hill Street, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
23 February — 24 February
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside The Friends Hotel
Works description: These Works Are For The Essential Upgrading Of Existing Communications Equipment. These Works Will Not Require Excavation
Responsibility for works: T-Mobile (UK)Limited
Current status: Planned work about to start
Monkton Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
23 February — 27 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 10 On Monkton Street
Works description: Ryde – 362043 – Duct Overlays � Civils – Overlay Lay Approx 8m Of Duct 54/56 In Fw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Oxford Street, Northwood, Isle Of Wight
23 February — 27 February
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Northwood : From Newport Road To Wyatts Lane (Ml 140275) : Oxford Street-Northwood
Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Northwood
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Pitts Lane, Binstead, Isle Of Wight
22 February — 02 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside Stone Cottage
Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Pound Mead, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
22 February — 24 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 15 Pound Mead Ryde Isle Of Wight Iw
Works description: Renew Manifold
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
St Boniface Cliff Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
22 February — 24 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 2 Culver Road , Shanklin, Isle Of Wight .
Works description: Install New Water Connection
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
St Thomas Square, Newport, Isle Of Wight
23 February — 01 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 11 Holyrood House
Works description: Crane Application: 11 Holyrood House, St Thomas Square, Newport 23/02 – 01/03
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Station Avenue, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
23 February — 08 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 15
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Yarborough Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
23 February — 08 March
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: East Cowes: Whole Length Of Road From Adelaide Grove To Clarence Road, 227m, Ml 140079: Yarborough Road-East Cowes
Works description: Footway Re-Construction And Surfacing (Fwl : Bit Partrecon Fwr : Bit Partrecon) East Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Wednesday, 22nd February, 2017 6:46am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2f22
Filed under: Island-wide, Roads, Travel
