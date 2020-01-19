Tributes pour onto social media following death of Isle of Wight Garrison member, Glenn Arnold

Hundreds of messages of condolence have been shared on social media after the man well-known for his portrayal of Darth Vader passes away. Our thoughts are with family, friends and Garrison colleagues

Glenn Arnold

Thoughts are with the family and friends of Glenn Arnold who sadly passed away in the second week of January 2020.

Glenn was a respected member of the Isle of Wight Garrison of Stormtroopers and well known for portrayal of Darth Vader.

Almost 150 messages of condolence have been shared on the Facebook post by The 501st Legion,

“Glenn has been a respected member of the Isle of Wight Garrison since its inception as the Vectis Remnant Squad of the UK Garrison.

“Glenn is well-known for his portrayal of Darth Vader, an accolade earned with the longest trooping run in his garrison’s history.

“He is highly regarded for his craftsmanship of all manner of things, from creatures, starships, hyper-detailed custom action figures, to studio-scale props.

“Though Glenn may not be remembered for his smile, his memory certainly will bring smiles to those who remember him.

“Glenn, you are most welcome in the Hall of the 501st Eternal Legionnaires.”

The Isle of Wight Garrison also have posted a tribute to Glenn, where you can read over 100 other messages of condolence.

Image: © Isle of Wight Garrison and The 501st Legion

Sunday, 19th January, 2020 11:32am

By

