True life modern slavery stories highlighted in Portsmouth performances

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Modern Slavery Partnership will be marking Anti-Slavery Day on Friday 18 October with a public information event that will tell the true stories of victims of different types of slavery through performing arts.

The event will take place in Guildhall Square, Portsmouth from 10am to 3.15pm, when actors will perform real life modern slavery experiences of individuals originating from the UK, Romania, Nigeria and Albania.

The event aims to highlight that modern slavery is happening on our doorstep and to encourage members of the public to spot the signs and report concerns.

Hagger: 144 potential victims in region last year

Alan Hagger, Chair of the Modern Slavery Partnership and Head of Commissioning, from the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner, commented:

“In 2018 there were 144 potential victims of Slavery identified across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, but the true scale of modern day slavery is not known. “By working together, recognising the signs and reporting concerns, we can bring modern slavery into the spotlight and build a better intelligence picture. “This will then enable the pursuit of the criminals involved and the safeguarding of victims.”

Get in touch

If anyone has seen or is experiencing modern slavery, they can contact the confidential modern slavery helpline on 0800 012 1700 or for more information go to the Modern Slavery Partnership Website.

