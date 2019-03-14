Try out exciting accessible activities for free at Disabled Access Day

David shares this latest news. Ed

Take advantage of an amazing opportunity on Saturday 16th March to join in with a number of varied and accessible activities at Island Riding Centre from 10am to 3pm.

This free event is organised by leading Island charity, Isle Access, featuring a range of exciting activities to try provided by Adventure Activities, Island Riding Centre and Wheels 4 All.

Promoting accessible cycling is something that Isle Access has been busy with in recent months, as CEO Jan Brookes comments,

“It has been great to see how giving people new opportunities with accessible cycling has brought so much excitement and joy. Isle Access is very committed to developing accessible cycling on the Island.”

Come along to Island and enjoy Disabled Access Day on 16th March.