Watch: Brief glimpse of possibilities for Newport Harbour regeneration

The council share this latest news. Ed

Changes are planned at Newport Harbour, and the Isle of Wight Council is setting out ideas for the future of this key part of the Island’s historic county town.

Following public consultations in 2017 and 2018, more plans are being created to transform Newport Harbour and surrounds into a lively, well-designed and sustainable mixed-use location, close to Newport town centre and sympathetic to the harbour’s character and activities.

Options up for discussion include creating jobs and employment opportunities; temporary and permanent activities to increase visitor numbers by land and boat; a harbour loop with a possible pedestrian and cycle bridge; and well-designed, mixed tenure (including affordable) new homes.





Click on image to see larger version



Information morning

The plans will depend on the feedback given by Newport residents and businesses, and there is an initial opportunity to find out more about the plans this Saturday.

Join the Isle of Wight Council’s Newport Masterplan team from 8.30am until 12 noon on Saturday 16 March, underneath Medina Theatre.

The Shaping Newport project will be there too to discuss issues across Newport. There will be further consultation events coming up in April and May.

O’Donnell: Not a final blueprint

The Isle of Wight Council’s assistant director of regeneration, Reniera O’Donnell, said: