Try something new this year with Halloween Drag Bingo

A spooktacular evening of Bingo with a difference!

Isle of Wight Pride launches the first event in its new season of fund raising activities with the return of Drag Bingo, with a spooky Halloween theme and hosted by the amazing Jacqui Swallows.

Where and when

Halloween Drag Bingo is on ‘Frightday’ 25th October at Bar74 Union Street Ryde.

The fun starts at 8pm, and will feature three games of Bingo included in the ticket price of £5 in advance (£7 on the door). Prizes generously donated by Sainsbury in Newport will be awarded for the first full line, full house and best fancy dress.

Drag Bingo has been a popular fundraiser for Isle of Wight Pride and drag comedian Jacqui is no stranger to the game having called the numbers for the first sessions in early 2018.

Jacqui a hit local audiences

A spokesperson for Isle of Wight Pride says,

“Jacqui was born and raised on the Island, so her humour and quick wit is a great success with local audiences. She is able to give an amusing twist to calling out the numbers and those who false call.”

Book now

Tickets are available to buy online or via IW Pride Facebook Page.

More fundraising events will be announced on the evening, and funds raised will help Isle of Wight Pride, a charity, with its aims to support the local LGBT+ community and plans for IW Pride 2020.