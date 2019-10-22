Brexit Party candidate wants ‘clean break Brexit’ and hits out at Isle of Wight MP

Peter Wiltshire, Isle of Wight Prospective Parliamentary Candidate for The Brexit Party shares this latest release. Ed
Peter Wiltshire, the Isle of Wight’s Brexit Party candidate in any forthcoming election, is speaking out in the midst of the Westminster muddle over Brexit.
Wiltshire: No-one is happy with the Westminster mess
With still no clarity over whether we will exit the EU in just nine days time he said,
“I’ve been listening to people all over the Island. No-one is happy with the Westminster mess, and they will not tolerate having their referendum vote ignored.
“If there is an election soon, I will be standing for the Brexit Party on a platform that respects the range of political backgrounds of Islanders that have pledged their support for me.”
Wiltshire: Stand on ‘Clean Break Brexit’
Speaking about his supporters Peter continued,
“I have met inspiring people with a Conservative background, a Labour background, and Greens who realize that leaving the EU is the best way forward.
“I understand that some issues need a relatively left wing stance, and some a right of centre approach. I also believe that a sensible Green agenda is crucial for any Government. I will represent people who feel they have lost their political home through all these Brexit Shenanigans.
“I will stand on a platform of a Clean Break Brexit first – or support a position as far from EU control as possible if Parliament has already passed a form of Brexit or legislates for a second referendum.”
Criticism of Isle of Wight MP
Commenting on the current MP for the Island Peter added,
“The worry is that Bob Seely, our ineffective MP, slavishly follows everything that he’s told to do by the party whips and Boris, his second choice as leader, would be able to go in any direction he chooses to unite his party.
“On local issues – considered by many to be of significantly greater importance than the turmoil of Brexit, I will listen and take notice of the wishes of Islanders. I’ve lost count of the number of Conservatives who tell me they are fed up with him and his jaunts across the world on his foreign affairs agenda instead of being here working for the Island.
“I promise, if I am elected, I will do everything I can to improve the Island and the prospects for Islanders, not my way, like Bob and his own ‘Vision for the Island’ produced with no consultation or engagement, but in the way local people believe it should be done.
“The heart of my message is clear. Many in Parliament have derided the little people who voted them into power. They have ignored and belittled the referendum in 2016. That must be challenged.
“Bob Seely has been slavish to his party, voting three times for Theresa May’s hated deal and ineffective as a representative, so for the Island it is time for a Brexit Party coalition for democracy … showing strength but compromise of political thought … realism in achieving goals, and a sharp focus on key issues. … time for this message to get through to all Islanders… and to the Weak, Wandering minds of Westminster.”
