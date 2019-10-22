Brexit Party candidate wants ‘clean break Brexit’ and hits out at Isle of Wight MP

Peter Wiltshire, Isle of Wight Prospective Parliamentary Candidate for The Brexit Party shares this latest release. Ed

Peter Wiltshire, the Isle of Wight’s Brexit Party candidate in any forthcoming election, is speaking out in the midst of the Westminster muddle over Brexit.

Wiltshire: No-one is happy with the Westminster mess

With still no clarity over whether we will exit the EU in just nine days time he said,

“I’ve been listening to people all over the Island. No-one is happy with the Westminster mess, and they will not tolerate having their referendum vote ignored. “If there is an election soon, I will be standing for the Brexit Party on a platform that respects the range of political backgrounds of Islanders that have pledged their support for me.”

Wiltshire: Stand on ‘Clean Break Brexit’

Speaking about his supporters Peter continued,

“I have met inspiring people with a Conservative background, a Labour background, and Greens who realize that leaving the EU is the best way forward. “I understand that some issues need a relatively left wing stance, and some a right of centre approach. I also believe that a sensible Green agenda is crucial for any Government. I will represent people who feel they have lost their political home through all these Brexit Shenanigans. “I will stand on a platform of a Clean Break Brexit first – or support a position as far from EU control as possible if Parliament has already passed a form of Brexit or legislates for a second referendum.”

Criticism of Isle of Wight MP

Commenting on the current MP for the Island Peter added,