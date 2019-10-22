Work to tackle bullying in Isle of Wight schools celebrated at Anti-Bullying Awards

The Anti-Bullying Awards took place last week (16th October), which were proudly supported by Red Funnel Ferries.

Held as part of the annual IOW Safeguarding Children Partnership Conference, which welcomed more than 200 attendees, it is the first year the Awards have been presented as part of the event.

Celebrating work to tackle bullying

The Awards, hosted by LSCP (Local Safeguarding Children Partnership), were primarily focused on the work that schools and school children are doing, to encourage and celebrate their work to tackle bullying.

The Red Funnel sponsored awards were split into three initiatives; School, Pupil and Staff, with two winners in each category receiving a special prize donated by the ferry operator.

Sibley: Delighted to support these important awards

The prizes were presented to the winners by Chris Sibley, Risk, Safety and Compliance Director for Red Funnel.

Chris said:

“We are delighted that Red Funnel was able to support these important awards and help recognise the amazing work that the schools and pupils are doing with local youth councils, groups, organisations and public bodies in order to combat bullying. “It was an absolute privilege to present the awards to the winners, as I found them all and the whole conference truly inspiring.”

Smith: A fantastic array of initiatives

Natalie Smith, Isle of Wight School Improvement Manager, added:

“It was an absolute pleasure to be able to celebrate such a fantastic array of initiatives from our schools, and we look forward very much to seeing how these evolve and develop. “Anti-bullying week this year is from the 11th – 15th November, and it would be great to see everybody becoming involved in ensuring that bullying is actively tackled and shown to be unacceptable. “I am also very grateful to Red Funnel for opening the door to the opportunities provided in terms of the prizes; it will make a real difference to the children in the schools that won.”

The winners

Anti-Bullying Awards winners:

School Initiative: Christ the King College and Newchurch Primary School

Pupil Initiative: Ryde Academy and Ryde School with Upper Chine

Staff Initiative: Broadlea Primary School and Christ the King College

News shared by Melissa on behalf of Red Funnel. Ed

Image: PlusLexia under CC BY 2.0