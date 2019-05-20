Try something new this year: Book now for free standup paddleboarding taster sessions

Rob shares details of these free taster sessions for stand up paddleboarding. Ed

As part of the British Canoeing ‘Go Paddling Week’ SUPboardingIOW are making available 24 free places on their programme of SUPboarding taster sessions for Island residents.

Sessions are being run at Wootton Bridge on Saturday 25th and Sunday 26th May between 3pm-5pm and on Friday 31st May and Saturday 1st June between 10am-12 noon.

Who can take part?

Children from 12-years-old old can take part when accompanied by a parent/legal guardian, 16/17year-olds can participate unaccompanied where written parental/legal guardian consent is provided.

Sessions are supervised by Rob Chuter a British Canoeing Coach and BC Personal Performance Awards provider.

What is SUPboarding?

SUPboarding has now become the fastest growing paddlesport in the UK and for those that come away from the session wanting more, there are ample opportunities to improve their skills through personal performance award courses and to hone those skills through the associated social network paddling group SUPingIOW.

As places are limited they are allocated on a first come, first served basis, so to avoid disappointment contact Rob asap via email rob@supboardingiow.co.uk