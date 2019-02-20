TV stars hit the radio waves on the Isle of Wight this week

Kevin shares this latest news on behalf of Vectis Radio.

Guest stars from The Bill and Britain’s Got Talent take a bow on Vectis Radio this week.

Graham Cole OBE (The Bill) and Drew Cameron (finalist on BGT – pictured with Paddy) will be in the studio with Vectis Radio presenter Paddy McHugh on Thursday from 4 until 6pm, on 104.6FM and online.

Paddy said:

“It’s going to be great to meet up with them! Graham’s a wonderful man who gives so much time to others, and has appeared in many films and TV shows, even though so many people associate him with The Bill – which is understandable because he made the most appearances in that series than anyone. “Drew Cameron and I became friends a few years ago shortly after his time on Britain’s Got Talent. He was a finalist and has also won several awards for his comedy. The extra good news is that Drew has agreed to come over and compere the Vectis Radio Variety Show at the Riverside Centre on 16th March. “It’s an event full of Island talent and every ticket sold will help raise funds to support Vectis Radio, so we’re really grateful that Drew is giving his time for us.”

Paddy’s background

Paddy joined Vectis Radio as a presenter soon after it started up, and has returned to join the team.

He has worked on major Island events including many carnivals, Cowes Week, the Isle of Wight Festival, the Old Gaffers, and County Show.

What is Vectis Radio?

Vectis Radio is now in its tenth year as a community radio station, and won a national bronze award last year for its radio school – The 4Ps Project – which equips young people with radio skills while also boosting their confidence and employability.

