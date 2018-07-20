TVR fans raised almost £9,000 for two Isle of Wight youth charities

X shares this latest news on behalf of the Isle of Wight TVR Car Club. Ed

The Isle of Wight region of the TVR Car Club held its annual Summer Camp event last weekend with TVRs attending from across the UK, helped by our sponsors Wightlink Ferries.

The event is a popular one on the club calendar and each year we raise money for two local children’s charities. This year we were supporting the YMCA Young Carers in Shanklin, and the Ability Dogs for Young People.

Almost £9,000 raised

The event raised a total of £8,775, this was achieved by selling our own event T-shirts and mugs, we also held a Race Night on the Friday, and our Charity Auction which took place on the Saturday which was supported by several Island businesses, along with motorsport tickets, autographed items and car care products, we also held a raffle on the Sunday.

The money will be divided by giving £125 to Ninham Campsite owner Derek Harvey, who will match this and donate £250 to the Fire Brigade Benevolent Fund, and £4,325 each will be given to the YMCA, and the Ability Dogs for Young People.

Trevor the ability dog

The TVR club were so taken with the ability dogs demonstration given at the event on the Friday evening that they have asked for the money raised to fund the purchase of a puppy and call it “Trevor” after Trevor Wilkinson the founder of TVR cars.

The rest to be spent on its first year of training, and aim to raise enough at next year’s event to pay for the rest of its training.

They are looking forward to meeting Trevor at TVR Summer Camp 2019!