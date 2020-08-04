TV’s Nick Baker celebrates Isle of Wight’s UNESCO Biosphere status

In celebration of the Isle of Wight’s UNESCO Biosphere status, Wightlink invited wildlife-lover, TV presenter and Isle of Wight fan, Nick Baker, to cross the Solent and take travellers on a cycle tour to visit his favourite spots and find out more about its exciting environmental initiatives.

Wightlink has invested in the production of the video as part of its promotion of holidays on the Island.

“We were delighted to host Nick Baker on the Isle of Wight. His enthusiasm for the Island’s natural beauty shines through in this video and we’re pleased that Nick had such a terrific time. “Cycling is one of the best ways to explore the Island’s country lanes and bikes go free on all of our ferries, so viewers can easily hop on and follow Nick’s trail.”

In the video, Nick travels to the Island on Wightlink’s hybrid flagship Victoria of Wight and cycles along the coastal trail. He speaks to experts from the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust about plans to reintroduce beavers and Forestry England about the return of spectacular white-tailed eagles.

Nick also stays overnight in a cottage in Ventnor, visits the Needles, meets red squirrels and enjoys a meal at The George in Yarmouth.

Baker: Loved every minute of first post-lockdown getaway

“The Isle of Wight has always been a very special place to me and I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Wightlink to highlight to visitors how easy and enjoyable it is to access the Island and to experience a break that’s quite unlike anywhere else in the UK. “I’ve loved every minute of my first getaway post-lockdown and hope to inspire others to do the same.”

