Two appear in court on suspicion of conspiracy to murder

A man and a woman have been charged with conspiracy to murder following a serious assault on a man in Ryde, Isle of Wight in November 2016.

The 51-year-old victim was assaulted by two men and a woman on Newport Street, Ryde between 11.30pm on Tuesday 22nd and midnight on Wednesday 23rd November.

The woman and one of the men left the scene in what is believed to be a red Audi.

A man and a woman were arrested at the time and on Friday evening the 26-year-old woman from Green Street, Ryde and 49-year-old man from Preston Close, Ryde have been charged with conspiracy to murder.

Remanded in custody

They appeared at Newport Magistrates on Saturday and are remanded in custody after the case was adjourned until 10th April at Winchester Crown Court.

The court is still looking for a third suspect and according to the CP are considering issuing a European Arrest Warrant.