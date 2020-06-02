Two Black Lives Matter peaceful protests planned for Isle of Wight this week

Two peaceful, non-violent protests are planned on the Isle of Wight this week to stand in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement, following the murder of George Floyd by a police officer in Minnesota last week.

Where and when

The first takes place on Wednesday 3rd June from 2pm and will be held in St Thomas’s Square, Newport.

The second takes place on Thursday, 4th June, at Church Litten Park in Newport (from midday).

Those planning to take part are asked to maintain social distancing, wear masks, gloves and use hand sanitiser.

Find out more

A Facebook Page with further details has been set up, where you can find regular updates.

Those interested in supporting the BLM movement may find this list of resources useful. Thanks to Ventnor Exchange for sharing the link.

Image: 5chw4r7z under CC BY 2.0