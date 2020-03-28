Two Coronavirus patients at St Mary’s have died

Isle of Wight NHS Trust have confirmed that two men have died at St Mary’s Hospital on the Isle of Wight who tested positive for Coronavirus (Covid-19/C19).

Our thoughts are with the families and friends of the two men.

Alistair Flowerdew, Medical Director at Isle of Wight NHS Trust, said:

“Two patients have sadly died at St Mary’s Hospital having had laboratory confirmed positive test results for COVID-19. “The two men were in their 70s and 80s and both had underlying health conditions. “Their families have been informed and our thoughts and deepest condolences are with them at this difficult and distressing time.”

Stay at home

The message from the Government continues to be Stay at Home

Only go outside for food, health reasons or work (but only if you cannot work from home)

If you go out, stay 2 metres (6ft) away from other people at all times

Wash your hands as soon as you get home

Do not meet others, even friends or family. You can spread the virus even if you don’t have symptoms

Government Covid-19 guidance

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently (video tips).



Use the NHS 111 online coronavirus service that can tell if you need medical help and advise you what to do.



If you live alone stay at home for 7 days if you have either:

– a high temperature

– a new continuous cough



If you live with others and you or one of them have symptoms of coronavirus, then all household members must stay at home and not leave the house for 14 days. The 14-day period starts from the day when the first person in the house became ill.



This will help to protect others in your community while you are infectious.



Do not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital.



You do not need to contact NHS 111 to tell them you’re staying at home.



The Government has decided that the NHS will not be testing people who are self-isolating with mild symptoms.

Image: Annie Spratt under CC BY 2.0