Your chance to take part in a sponsored tandem skydive

Elisha shares this latest news on behalf of Age UK Isle of Wight. Ed

Tick something off your bucket list whilst helping your local Island charity Age UK Isle of Wight!

Age UK Isle of Wight (Age UKIW) are calling for adventurous fundraisers to take on the incredible challenge of a sponsored tandem skydive!

View the Island like never before…. From over 12,000 feet!

Where and when

The jump, going from Sandown Airport on Thursday 19th July, will offer each jumper an unrivalled aerial view of the Isle of Wight.

Each skydiver will experience up to 45 seconds of freefall adrenaline, at speeds approaching 120 miles per hour, followed by a four to five minute canopy ride back down to earth.

Over £7,000 raised in 2017

Elisha Leachman, Age UKIW’s Fundraising Manager, said:

“Last year our amazing skydivers raised over £7,000 to support local older people, and we’d love to beat that target this year. “As an independent charity all the support we receive stays on the Island to support older people within our communities to live happier, healthier and connected lives.”

Sign up now

Interested fundraisers can secure their seat in the plane today with an £80 deposit and a commitment to reach a minimum sponsorship / fundraising target of £400 for Age UKIW.

To register today visit the Website.

For more information about our skydive or AgeUKIW contact the Fundraising Department by calling: (01983) 301343 or email: fundraising@ageukiw.org.uk.