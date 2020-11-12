Two more of Wight deaths registered with Covid-19 as the cause

NHS England is reporting that two new deaths on the Isle of Wight have been registered where Coronavirus (Covid-19) was stated as the cause of death.

The two deaths were recorded as taking place at St Mary’s hospital on 7th and 8th November and brings the cumulative number of deaths where Covid-19 is stated on the death certificate to 96.

Deaths: Where C19 named on death certificate

The cumulative figure is made up of 46 deaths in hospital, three deaths at home, one at the hospice and 46 deaths in care homes, and is for the entire period, not just where there was positive test was in the last 28 days.

Public Health England report the total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic of people who had a positive test result for Covid-19 and died within 28 days of the first positive test is 79 – that’s a rate per 100,000 of population of 55.7.

The number of deaths on the Isle of Wight is still below the five year average.

Positive tests

There have been 91 positive tests in the last seven days – a rate per 100,000 population of 64.54. The latest R number for the South East remains at 1.2-1.4.

This takes the cumulative total to 770, a rate per 100,000 population of 546.10.

Hospital admissions

Between 28th October to 3rd November no patients were admitted to, or diagnosed with Covid-19 in St Mary’s Hospital. An update is expected later today.

Our thoughts are with all those who have lost loved ones and with the care and NHS staff who have worked so hard to help save lives.

Image: Ivan Di under CC BY 2.0