Anti-Covid protest: Councillor reacts by saying ‘We’ve got to get our entertainment from somewhere’

Following the Outbreak Engagement Board meeting held today (Thursday) where testing for Coronavirus (Covid-19) was discussed as well as the vaccination programme, Cllr Stuart Hutchinson was asked by the local democracy reporter, Louise Hill, about his view of the anti-Covid protest that took place in Church Litten on Saturday afternoon.

A group people gathered to protest at the restrictions being placed on Islanders during the second lockdown.

Hutchinson: Are always going to be people waving placards

Cllr Hutchinson said,

“We live in a free society and there are always going to a few people who will say this virus is a hoax. “I feel sorry for any Government, whatever political persuasion, trying to find balance between keeping people safe, not allowing health services to be overwhelmed and still where you can allow folk to go about their business in a safe fashion. “There are always going to be people waving placards. We’ve got to get our entertainment from somewhere.”

Maintain social distancing

Simon Bryant, the Director of Public Health for the Isle of Wight said the Island has been very good at maintain social distancing and following guidelines.

These include keep washing your hands regularly, wear a face covering in enclosed spaces and stay at least two metres apart – or one metre with a face covering or other precautions. For full details see the Government Website.

Image: © With kind permission of Allan Marsh