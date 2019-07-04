Two of Britain’s ‘persistently highest risk rural roads’ are on the Isle of Wight, with one taking second place

The Road Safety Foundation has today (Thursday) released their latest report ‘How safe are you on Britain’s road network’.

The report looks at roads across the UK that have improved in safety, and those that are persistently higher risk and not being addressed.

Isle of Wight in top ten, twice

Two Isle of Wight roads appear in the top ten of Britain’s persistently highest risk rural roads not being addressed, with one of them taking second place.

The report states:

“In total there are 75 persistently higher risk roads that are not being addressed by the Safer Roads Fund, with a total road length of 831 kilometres.”

The stats

The A3055, which starts in Freshwater and loops around the south of the Island and up to Ryde, is second on the table of Britain’s persistently highest risk rural roads.

In 2012-14 there were 31 fatal and serious crashes on the A3055, whilst in 2015-17 this increased to 34.

The A3054, which runs across the top of the Island from Freshwater through to Ryde (with a short gap in Newport) recorded 35 fatal and serious crashes in 2012-14, whilst 2015-17 saw 34 fatal and serious crashes.

Response from IWC

OnTheWight has approached the Isle of Wight council (IWC) for a response to the report and for details of what safety measures have been put in place since 2014 and will update once we hear back.

The reports

The reports can be read below. Click on the full screen icon for larger versions.