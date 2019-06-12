Under current plans these health visitors, who walk to most clients, will be forced to drive over seven miles from August

Health visitors in Ventnor who usually walk to their appointments in the town are soon going to have to drive over seven miles from Sandown to see their clients.

Under current plans, from August the Ventnor Area Health Visitors Team will be moved from their base at Salisbury Gardens in Ventnor, to Sandown Barracks.

£4,500 cuts

The reason for the move?

A £4,500 cut in the Isle of Wight council’s budget.

VTC “Unclear logic”

The move was discussed at the Ventnor Town Council (VTC) earlier this week where it was explained that four health visitors have been based locally since 2014 and provide a vital service to children aged up to five-years-old.

The VTC say,

“The logic of the move isn’t clear given the costs of the additional travelling the team will then need to do to cover their Ventnor area caseloads and the additional time requirement of those journeys.”

It was also pointed out at the meeting by Cllr Mack that the health visitors also serves areas to the further to West.

VTC: “Worrying for town’s families with children”

The VTC say the loss of the locally delivered and accessible service is particularly worrying for the town’s families with children.

Upper Ventnor has 298 children aged 0-15 and Ventnor town has 234; both areas are in the poorest 20% nationally and Upper Ventnor ranks in the most deprived 10% nationally on the Income deprivation affecting children scale in the national Index of Deprivation 2015 .

It was agreed at the VTC meeting that they would write to the IWC expressing their concerns about the proposed move.

IWC response

OnTheWight has asked the IWC whether the additional time and cost of travel have been factored into the planned cuts and will update once we hear back.

If you’ve heard of similar happening in your area let us know.

Image: joegoauk73 under CC BY 2.0