Unexploded World War II bomb discovered on the Isle of Wight

If you see the Military Bomb Disposal Unit driving across the Island, this is why

unexploded bomb

Isle of Wight Police say that an unexploded World War II bomb has been discovered on the Isle of Wight.

The unexploded WWII bomb was unearthed in Shorwell.

Police are currently awaiting the arrival of a Military Bomb Disposal Unit so the device can be further assessed and dealt with accordingly.

Friday, 11th December, 2020 3:50pm

