Unexploded World War II bomb discovered on the Isle of Wight

Isle of Wight Police say that an unexploded World War II bomb has been discovered on the Isle of Wight.
The unexploded WWII bomb was unearthed in Shorwell.
Police are currently awaiting the arrival of a Military Bomb Disposal Unit so the device can be further assessed and dealt with accordingly.
Follow the Isle of Wight Police Facebook page for updates.
Friday, 11th December, 2020 3:50pm
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2o8c
Filed under: Featured, Isle of Wight News, Police, Shorwell
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓