Up to 70mph gusts expected say Met Office

The Met Office have issued a Yellow severe weather warning for wind on the Isle of Wight.

The warning is valid between 09:00 Wednesday (22nd) and 07:00 Thursday (23rd). It reads,

Strong winds are expected to move east across England and Wales during Wednesday. The strongest winds will finally ease from the SE of England around dawn on Thursday. Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely whilst outbreaks of rain, occasionally heavy, will add to the difficult travel conditions.

The Chief Forecaster’s assessment reads,

“Gusts of 65 to 70 mph are expected along exposed coasts and over high ground such as the mountains of Wales, the Moors of SW England and the Pennines. “Gusts of 50 mph are likely more widely. Winds will gradually ease from the west during the night, finally easing from the far SE of England around dawn on Thursday. “Outbreaks of rain, some of it heavy, will accompany the strong winds and will add to the difficult driving conditions.”

Image: PROCarlo Scherer under CC BY 2.0