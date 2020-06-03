Vandals take line painting machine for a dance on football pitch and cause other damage too

The vandals appeared to have a sudden burst of creativity with the line painting equipment and among other things used fencing posts to build a bonfire

In the last few weeks of the Coronavirus lockdown, volunteers at Rew Valley Football Club have been tasked with clearing up after vandals.

As well as their secured shed being broken into on more than one occasion, they have had to clear away rubbish such as the remains of a fire, where vandals used the club’s own fencing posts to build a bonfire.

Budding artists?
However, they also now have to try and work out how to remove painted lines from the football pitch, after the vandals had a burst of creativity with the line painting equipment.

Imagine trying to take a corner kick here

The vandals decided to take the line painting machine for a dance and created unwanted markings around the pitch.

Club now faced with finding a way to remove the lines

Rew Valley FC say,

“We at Rew Valley welcome you to use our pitch, especially during these difficult times, whether you’re keeping active by kicking a ball around, or just taking a stroll to enjoy the scenery. But what we do ask is that you use it respectfully.

“We all work hard to make sure we have a clean and safe environment for the children to use, so please please think again before causing damage.”

Half-burnt fencing posts will need to replaced
Follow Rew Valley FC on Facebook for more info about the club.

