VE Day commemorative bench installed by Community Council

Newport and Carisbrooke Community Council have installed a VE Day commemorative bench outside of the Methodist Church in Gunville Road, Newport.

Councillor Terry Martin, ward member for Carisbrooke said;

“The old wooden bench was starting to get a bit sad with age as it had been placed there approximately 15 years ago. “Therefore, it seemed appropriate to replace the bench and also take the opportunity to celebrate VE Day.”

Celebration cancelled

Gunville Association had planned a VE Day celebration which would have included the official unveiling of the bench, but these plans had to be placed on hold due to Coronavirus.

Newport and Carisbrooke Community Council will also place a bench of this same design along Newport Quay in the coming weeks.

