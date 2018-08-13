Vectian present a unique Island sound at charity concert

Vectian perform original compositions, taking their inspiration from many classical sources, as well as European folk traditions.

They use a unique, but harmonious combination of mandora, cello and accordion to accompany pure vocals, creating perfect settings for the lyrics of various international poets in their original tongue.

Charity performance

This coming Saturday (18th August) the group will be performing a charity concert for the Isle of Wight Donkey Sanctuary.

Featuring Polly Green on vocals, Rene Mairis on accordion, Chris Hirst on mandora and Phillip Grainger on cello.

This will be the only chance to hear Vectian live this summer.

Where and when

The concert takes place at Quay Arts, Newport on Saturday 18th August from 7pm.

Advance booking is recommended. Tickets are £5 in advance or £7 on the door.

For more information and to hear the music, please see Vectian’s Website

For a taste of what to expect, see the video below

