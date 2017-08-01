Vectis Isle Pioneers Mcc take on the Dave Lee Memorial

Wayne shares this latest report from Vectis Isle Pioneers mcc. Ed

Dave Lee Memorial 3 Stage Time Trial: Knighton Sandpit

The Vectis Isle Pioneers mcc held its annual ‘three stage Time Trial’ on Sunday 30th July at Knighton Sandpit, courtesy of Mr Roger Morgan. The Club would like to thank Roger for allowing us to hold this unique event at this superb venue. This special event is held in memory of former Club President, Mr Dave Lee.

A very big thank you should also go to Howard Jacobs, Shaun Harris, Kerry Jacobs and Andy Scott-Jackson, the four of them braved the deluge of rain on the Saturday to provide us with eight excellent sections. Christine Jacobs did a fantastic job keeping us topped up with tea, coffee, burgers and bacon rolls from the BBQ and of course for producing the results – fantastic effort by all of them.

The first stage consisted of the usual four laps of eight observed sections with no time limit. This stage also attracted Championship points. Stage two required riders to complete another two laps of the same eight observed sections – this time with a time limit of just 30 minutes. The final stage was an enduro style speed course where riders had an hour to complete as many laps as possible. The overall results are determined by adding together the riders scores from the first two stages then deducting their completed third stage lap tally.

New members

The Club would like to extend a very warm welcome to two new members: Paul and Harrison Brown, we hope they enjoyed the trial and we look forward to seeing them at future events.

There were a few Guest Members joining us for this special event. Justin Gentleman, Andrew Sibley, James Young, Dean Scott and Peter Scott-Jackson – dubbed the ‘Enduro Boys’ – all seemed to thoroughly enjoy dipping their toes into the Trials scene.

The overall winner (for the third successive year) was Nick Symes, on his Twin Shock Honda. Nick finished with a total of minus twelve. He found himself way out in front after the first two stages with a perfect score of zero, he then notched up twelve laps on stage three, despite running out of fuel!

Second place finisher and Club Chairman, Wayne Brodie (pictured), made a top sporting gesture – by providing Nick with enough petrol for him to complete the final stage. Wayne completed sixteen laps to finish on a total of minus eight.

Guest rider James Young finished with an amazing and unbeaten third stage lap tally of nineteen – excellent performance by him.

2017 Trials Championship

Jim West took command of the Expert class finishing with a total of forty-four from James Stay in second with Shaun Harris in third. Adam Brodie, the only Clubman class rider, finished with an impressive score of just twenty- nine. The very well contested Novice group of riders saw Paul Kent lead the way.

Paul finished with the second lowest total of just four dropped marks. Wayne Brodie took the second spot on eight with Ben Brodie forced to settle for third on thirteen.

Nick Symes was the lone Twin Shock rider who finished with a perfect score of zero – fantastic riding indeed. Meanwhile another lone rider, John Townsend once again piloted his rather heavy but trustworthy BSA machine to earn the maximum points in the British Bike class.

Darren Taylor produced a brilliant ride to win the Adult Beginner class, twenty marks clear of Phil Silvester in second. Only one Youth rider this afternoon, Harrison Crickmore (Youth Under 80cc – pictured below) made sure of his maximum Championship points.

Find out more

The full section/stage scores are available from the Club’s Website.

The next trial will be held on 26th and 27th August for the Club’s annual Two Day, Suncream & Wellies trial, a fun packed two days of trialling with camping, hot food and drinks to boot!

Images: © Vikki Crickmore