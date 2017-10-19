Vectis Isle Pioneers Motorcycle Club complete latest trials

Wayne shares this latest report from the VIPmcc trial. Ed

The Vectis Isle Pioneers Motorcycle Club held the latest round of the 2017 trials Championship on Sunday 15th October at Chapel Furlong Farm, Hulverstone, courtesy of Todd and Jackie Carder.

The Club would like to thank them for welcoming us back to this very unique venue. Very many thanks also to the Jacob’s Family, who between them set the course, handled all the admin, processed the results and kept the riders topped up with tea, coffee and some rather sweet bites to help see them to the end of the trial – Top effort guys.

New riders

The Club would like to extend a very warm welcome to two new members; Jack Brodie (pictured above) and Robert Herzberg. Jack, who is just six years old, took part on his new battery powered bike in his first ever trial. Jack is no stranger to riding on two wheels and this was reflected in his score. He posted a really good total on the E route.

Meanwhile Robert decided to take on the Expert route, in what was also his first trial. Robert managed to complete the day, albeit with a rather predictably large total! Robert commented,

“Great day, I’m very much looking forward to the next trial.”

Superb effort by both.

Expert riders

Three Expert riders, headed up by the improving James Stay. James proved to be the clear winner completing the trial with a miserly total of only twenty-one marks. Second spot went to Shaun Harris with a very determined Robert Herzberg claiming the third place.

Stuart Gummer was the lone Intermediate rider and completed the day to earn himself the maximum ten Championship points.

The very well contested Novice class proved to be a very close contest between Championship favourites; Paul Kent (pictured above) and Phil Chase. Paul had the upper hand, recording the lowest total of the day, loosing just four dropped marks. Phil pushed hard right to the end – but had to settle in second, five more marks adrift. Wayne Brodie was very pleased with his third place finish following an expensive first lap!

Course setter, Howard Jacobs rode very well to secure another win in the Twin Shock class from Club President, Calvin Wright (pictured above), who despite a determined effort was forced to settle for the second place. John Townsend successfully piloted his rather heavy BSA Cub around the difficult twisty sections to earn the maximum points in the British Bike class – very good effort John.

Jos Wright (Youth Expert) (pictured below) posted an excellent total of fifty-five, taking on the same route as his adult counterparts! Alfie Haydon put in an amazing effort in the Youth Easy (Novice) class with a score that beat all but two of the Adults riding the ‘C’ course – excellent effort Alfie.

The Beginner classes saw Joe Taylor earning himself the maximum ten Championship points in the Adult section whilst Kyle Jacobs took the spoils in the Youth Over 80cc class – both riders earning themselves the top marks.

The full results can be found on the Club’s Website. The Club next meet on Sunday November 26th. The full details will be available from the website nearer the time.

Images: © Christine Jacobs